100 young people celebrate queer joy and authenticity at Brisbane Pride Formal

Brisbane City Hall came alive on Saturday night, as LGBTQIA+ young people celebrated pride, friendship and authenticity at the 2026 Brisbane Pride Formal.
Brisbane Pride is celebrating the success of the 2026 Pride Formal.
One hundred young people travelled from across Southeast Queensland (as far as Maryborough and Kilcoy) to be part of the celebrations.
The evening at Brisbane City Hall was filled with friendship, entertainment and LGBTQIA+ community spirit.
Dykes on Bikes once again returned to support the Formal, helping with event setup and warmly welcoming young people as they arrived.
Brisbane Pride said that Dykes on Bikes ongoing involvement helps to create a supportive and welcoming atmosphere for students attending the evening.
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‘Pride Formal is about more than a great night out’
James McCarthy, President of Brisbane Pride, said the success of the event demonstrated the importance of creating opportunities for LGBTQIA+ young people to come together, build connections and celebrate their identities.
“It was wonderful to see 100 young people come together,” he said. “Some travelled considerable distances to be part of the night. The energy, the laughter and the sheer joy in the room made it a truly special occasion.”
“Every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the excitement of a formal, surrounded by people who accept and celebrate them for exactly who they are.”
“Pride Formal is about more than a great night out. It is about belonging, visibility and making sure young LGBTQIA+ people know that they have a community behind them. We are incredibly proud to be able to provide that experience.”
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The joyful and affirming space gave LGBTQIA+ students the chance to experience the excitement of a formal in an environment where they could be entirely themselves.
The evening was hosted by Ivyy Monroe, Gia Von She and Ja’mie Displays.
They entertained guests throughout the evening with a range of activities (including a lively limbo competition), and Gia and Ja’mie performed special live singing performances.
Other highlights included lucky door prizes and one special guest crowned Belle of the Ball.
Brisbane Pride thanks all of the performers, volunteers, Dykes on Bikes and everyone who helped make the 2026 Brisbane Pride Formal such a memorable success.
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