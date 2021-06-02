$1 million reward for info on suspected ‘gay hate’ cold case

The children of Sydney man Raymond Keam, murdered in a spate of 1980s “gay hate” deaths, have pleaded for information on the unsolved crime as NSW Police offer a $1 million reward.

A member of the public found Raymond Keam’s body in grass at the northern end of Alison Park at Randwick about 6.15am on January 13, 1987. A post mortem examination found he died from severe head injuries.

Advertisements

Keam’s death was among 88 cases reviewed by NSW Police’s Strike Force Parrabell. The taskforce looked at historical unsolved gay and transgender hate crimes.

Police now suspect Keam’s death is one of the spate of “gay hate” murders in Sydney’s eastern suburbs during the late 1980s.

NSW Police have announced a $1 million reward for information on the crime.

Raymond Keam’s son Dane Keam has pleaded for information to give his family closure.

“For the last 35 years my family and I have lived with a constant cloud looming over our heads, of not knowing who attacked our father,” Dane said.

“I grew up without a father figure.

“[I] have missed out on sharing some really great experiences with him.

“The people responsible are out there living free, unaffected lives.”

Dane Keam, who is gay himself, said he was “heartbroken” to learn of the possible motivation behind his father’s murder.

He pleaded for the community to help get justice for Raymond.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think about him,” Dane said.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think about the cowards that brutally attacked and murdered him.”

Police begin reinvestigation of alleged ‘gay hate’ murder

Advertisements

NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said detectives were exploring further possible lines of inquiry.

“A reinvestigation into the murder of Raymond Keam has commenced,” he said.

“Officers [are] now re-examining all available physical and forensic evidence and re-interviewing key witnesses.

“Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have been a victim of an assault or who may have witnessed assaults at Alison Park, Randwick, in the years prior to and after Raymond’s death.

“After more three decades, investigators hope to be able to provide Raymond’s family – including his four children – with some answers.”

‘Help our family find peace’

Raymond’s daughter, Stephanie Keam, was 15 when her father died. She said his death caused “immense pain” for her family for over 30 years.

“I not only lost my father, but a good friend. [I’ve] always felt a shadow over me, not knowing why he was so cruelly taken from us,” Ms Keam said.

“When something like this happens to a loved one, it changes you. It leaves a stain.

“We are all desperately hoping to find some answers. We ask anyone with information to come forward to police and help our family find peace.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at the website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.