$1.5k bursary on offer to Sunshine Coast LGBTIQ uni student

The University of the Sunshine Coast is offering a $1,500 bursary to a student who identifies as LGBTIQ to aid their studies.

USC say the grant will recognise a student’s efforts contributing to an inclusive culture on campus.

It will provide financial support to a student who identifies as LGBTIQ and demonstrates a commitment to promoting greater campus understanding of LGBTIQ issues.

The bursary is sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Pride Network and will be given for Semester 2 this year.

Manager of Student Access and Diversity Veronica Sanmarco said the bursary was a great way for USC to support the LGBTIQ+ community.

“USC is committed to the principles of equity, fairness and inclusivity,” she said.

“We want all of our students to learn, live and work free of prejudice and discrimination.”

Pride Network organiser Marj Blowers said the group was very proud to be supporting the bursary for LGBTIQ+ students at USC.

She said community donations at monthly social event Pinky’s and other fundraisers had made the sponsorship possible.

“We are hoping that in time we will be able to offer more than one bursary to support our emerging advocates and leaders,” she said.

USC said one of the university’s governing policies is “Equity and Diversity”, with an aim of creating a work and study environment that values the rich diversity of staff and students.

Applications for the University of the Sunshine Coast bursary close on May 31.

Visit the USC website here for more details.

Sunshine Coast Pride Network’s Fair Day postponed

The Sunshine Coast Pride Network recently announced the annual Fair Day in Nambour had been postponed again due to rain affecting the Quota Park venue.

But tomorrow night (May 25), drag performer Melony Brests will host Pinky’s at The Waterfront Hotel in Bli Bli from 8pm.

The $10 entry and money raised from raffle tickets are the Pride Network’s main fundraiser.

To find out more about the Sunshine Coast Pride Network, find them on Facebook here.

