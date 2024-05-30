🚨 WIN a double pass to see Watershed @ Sydney Opera House

🚨 WIN* a double pass to see “Watershed: The Death of Doctor Duncan” at the iconic Sydney Opera House! 🎭✨

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as this new operatic masterpiece takes the stage! Created by Australia’s finest talents (Neil Armfield, Christos Tsiolkas, Alana Valentine, and Joseph Twist), this powerful work blends music, movement, and storytelling to recount the poignant tale of a tragic death in Adelaide in 1972, sparking a movement that led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Australia.

After a sensational debut at the Adelaide Festival, which captivated sold-out audiences and earned glowing five-star reviews, “Watershed” is now coming to Sydney for just four performances from June 14-16. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic that brought teary standing ovations night after night!

🎟️ How to Enter:

Email your full name and contact number to events@qnews.com.au by Friday, June 7, for a chance to WIN* a double pass to this must-see event!

📅 Important Dates:

Promotion ends: 11:59 pm, Fri 7 June 2024

Prize draw: Mon 10 June

Eligible performances: 15 & 16 June (Not 14 June)

Location: Sydney Opera House, B Reserve

(Note: Tickets cannot be resold, refunded, transferred, or exchanged.)

Good luck, and see you at the Opera House! 🌟 #OperaHouse #WatershedOpera #SydneyEvents #WinTickets #SydneyOperaHouse #TheatreLovers.

