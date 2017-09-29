WATCH: Macklemore Performs ‘Same Love’ At NRL Grand Final

Macklemore finished his much-hyped NRL Grand Final performance of pro-equality song “Same Love” with a simple sentence: “Equality for all.”

Crowd members could be seen forming their fingers into hearts as the US rapper sang the 2012 song, accompanied by openly gay musician Mary Lambert, during his set for the Grand Final’s half-time show at ANZ Stadium on Sunday night.

As Macklemore sang, a message from the NRL appeared on one of the stadium’s screens reading “We stand for equality.”