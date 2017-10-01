WATCH: Cairns’ LGBTI Community Says ‘Yes’ To Marriage Equality

Members and supporters of Cairns’ LBGTI community have filmed a video backing the “yes” vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

In the video, shot by the Cairns LGBTI Alliance, locals gather on Cairns’ Trinity Beach to wave supportive signs before they line up to form the word “yes” and unfurl the country’s longest rainbow flag along the coastline.

The city is in the middle of celebrating the Cairns Tropical Pride festival, with its signature Pride Fair Day event to be held on Sunday, October 8.

Watch the Cairns LGBTI Alliance’s video on Vimeo here or below: