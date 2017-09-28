WATCH: Drag Star Dolly Diamond Says “Vote Yes” With A Show Tune

Australian drag queen and cabaret star Dolly Diamond has urged Australians to vote “yes” with a toe-tapping show tune.

“If you don’t fill the form out, we’ll all be brokenhearted,” she sings, to the tune of Doris Day classic “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps”.

“So tick the box and let’s get this wedding party started!”

Dolly Diamond is the glamorous alter ego of theatre performer Michael Dalton.

At the marriage equality rally in Brisbane earlier this month, Dolly told the crowd she was “ashamed” that Australia was lagging behind the rest of the world when it came to marriage equality.

“To me, this is the best country in the world. I became an Australian citizen and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

“I am not proud that Australia does not have marriage equality and the easiest way to get that is to vote ‘yes’.”

Listen below: