ABS Announces How Many Voters Have Returned Their Postal Survey Forms

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates 57.5 per cent of ballot papers in the same-sex marriage postal survey have been returned so far.

On Tuesday the ABS announced that as of last Friday, it estimated 9.2 million survey forms had been returned.

The estimate is based on bulk containers of returned forms and not an exact count of individual forms, the ABS stressed.

More than 16 million ballot papers have been mailed to eligible Australian voters, and you should have received yours on or before Monday last week.

The ABS has strongly encouraged to return their forms by October 27, before the final deadline of November 7.

ABS Deputy Statistician Jonathan Palmer said they hope the update “will serve as a reminder to those who have not submitted their form to do so promptly if they wish to have their say.”

Responding to the figures, Equality Campaign director Tiernan Brady said the high turnout was positive but there was no room for complacency.

“There’s still millions of votes out there and we won’t waste a single day making sure that everybody out there knows how important this is. This is a vote about the lives and dignity of real people,” he said.

“We want every single vote cast so that we can have a survey that reflects the values of the Australian people, who have long since believed that it’s time for marriage equality.”

Anyone who hasn’t received a form or whose form has been damaged has until 5pm (Queensland time) on October 20 to request a replacement from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Paperless options for Australians overseas, in remote areas or with disabilities are also now available.

The final result and participation figures will be announced by the ABS on November 15.