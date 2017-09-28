Tom Cruise Just Addressed That Speculation About His ‘Fake Butt’

Actor Tom Cruise has reponded to a viral rumour about wearing a “prosthetic butt” in one of his movies.

It all began last month, when Twitter user Swizz Keats shared a screengrab of Cruise’s backside in a scene from 2008 World War II drama Valkyrie.

In the tweet, he wrote: “hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe.”

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

he does his own stunts, people wear ass pads all the time, but it's the SHEER EXTREMITY of the rump's robustness that jacks this up — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 21, 2017

The screenshot went viral online, but in the new interview Tom has officially denied the rumour.

“There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie,” Cruise said in an interview with Screen Rant, adding this was the first he’d heard of the rumor. “No.”

Cruise, who’s promoting his new film American Made, went on to pre-emptively confirm the butt featured in the new film’s “mooning” scenes is also 100% him.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films,” he said.

“So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Make up your mind below:

