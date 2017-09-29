‘Sex And The City 3’ Is Officially Dead, Says Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has officially dashed all hopes for a third “Sex and the City” movie.

“It’s not halted, it’s over. We’re not doing it,” she told Extra.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The confirmation comes after the Daily Mail reported that the film was set to begin pre-production this month, but it’d been shelved due to actress Kim Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” which the studio refused to meet.

“Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development,” an anonymous source told the publication.

But Cattrall, who played Samantha in the series, hit back on Twitter, writing: “The only ‘demand’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a third film… and that was back in 2016.”

Actress Kristen Davis, who played Charlotte, also confirmed the bad news in a reflective Instagram post.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film,” she wrote. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters.”

The beloved TV series, which ran from 1998 until 2004, was continued with films in 2008 and 2010. A third had been rumoured for years, but in December it was seemingly confirmed that all four leads had signed on to a follow-up written by series veteran Michael Patrick King.