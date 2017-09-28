PHOTOS: The Warwick Rowers Bare All For Their Newest Charity Calendar

Warning: nudity

Did you miss them?

It’s October already – that means the boys from Warwick Rowers are already stripping down to promote their annual fundraising calendar.

The rowing team from Warwick University stripped off and produced their very first nude calendar in 2009 as a way of raising money for their sport.

The calendars became such a success that the team also helped fund the development of Sport Allies, a charity to promote inclusivity in sport, especially for LGBTI young people affected by homophobia and bullying.

Now the boys have revealed the cover of their 2018 calendar and allowed fans to pre-order it at a discounted price through their website.

See some of the boys’ latest photos below:

Tag a friend you think this might help to get them through today! #tuesday

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

Wishing you sunshine all week! From @lucasetienne_ @tristan_wr & @fluffandphoebe_wr

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

@toms_wr & @shanners_wr ??

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

@fluffandphoebe_wr enjoying some down time with the boys!

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

Open fields ??

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

@toms_wr @lucasetienne_ & @tristan_wr always up for some playground time

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

On guard!

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on

