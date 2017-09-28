PHOTOS: The Warwick Rowers Bare All For Their Newest Charity Calendar

Warning: nudity
Did you miss them?
It’s October already – that means the boys from Warwick Rowers are already stripping down to promote their annual fundraising calendar.
The rowing team from Warwick University stripped off and produced their very first nude calendar in 2009 as a way of raising money for their sport.
The calendars became such a success that the team also helped fund the development of Sport Allies, a charity to promote inclusivity in sport, especially for LGBTI young people affected by homophobia and bullying.
Now the boys have revealed the cover of their 2018 calendar and allowed fans to pre-order it at a discounted price through their website.
See some of the boys’ latest photos below:
#WR18 #crowdfunder is live!!! Here's the front cover of our calendar as a sneak peek of all our new hot content that you can pre-order on our website (link in a bio) at discounted crowdfunder prices. Like the post, tag your friends and head to our website to pre-order your calendar to make 2018 an even better year!