PHOTOS: The Warwick Rowers Bare All For Their Newest Charity Calendar

Warning: nudity

Did you miss them?

It’s October already – that means the boys from Warwick Rowers are already stripping down to promote their annual fundraising calendar.

The rowing team from Warwick University stripped off and produced their very first nude calendar in 2009 as a way of raising money for their sport.

The calendars became such a success that the team also helped fund the development of Sport Allies, a charity to promote inclusivity in sport, especially for LGBTI young people affected by homophobia and bullying.

Now the boys have revealed the cover of their 2018 calendar and allowed fans to pre-order it at a discounted price through their website.

See some of the boys’ latest photos below:

#WR18 #crowdfunder is live!!! Here's the front cover of our calendar as a sneak peek of all our new hot content that you can pre-order on our website (link in a bio) at discounted crowdfunder prices. Like the post, tag your friends and head to our website to pre-order your calendar to make 2018 an even better year! A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Tag a friend you think this might help to get them through today! #tuesday A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Wishing you sunshine all week! From @lucasetienne_ @tristan_wr & @fluffandphoebe_wr A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

@toms_wr & @shanners_wr ?? A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

@fluffandphoebe_wr enjoying some down time with the boys! A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Open fields ?? A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

@toms_wr @lucasetienne_ & @tristan_wr always up for some playground time A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

On guard! A post shared by The Warwick Rowers (@warwick_rowers) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:07am PDT