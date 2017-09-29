Macklemore To Donate ‘Same Love’ Earnings To ‘Yes’ Campaign

US rapper Macklemore has pledged to donate his Australian revenue from his song “Same Love” to the “Yes” campaign for marriage equality.

Macklemore will perform the 2012 track at today’s NRL Grand Final and calls from conservative politicians for it to be banned from the event sent the track to No. 1 spot on Australian iTunes this week.

The rapper told Channel Nine on Saturday the power of music was “not to divide people, but create an environment where people can start a debate and have a conversation.”

“I want to donate my portion of the proceeds from ‘Same Love’ that I get off of that record here in Australia to voting yes,” Macklemore told Channel Nine.

“I need to figure out what that looks like and how to do that but it’s something that I’m going to do.”

The Equality Campaign spokesperson Alex Greenwich thanked Macklemore for the support and said the “Same Love” song “continues to inspire and energise our campaign”.

Yesterday someone started a petition in Australia to ban me from playing Same Love at the #NRLGF. Today its #1 on iTunes. Love is winning ❤️ — GEMINI (@macklemore) September 28, 2017

Thank you @macklemore – your song and support continues to inspire and energise us https://t.co/efNOCAY521 — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) September 30, 2017

“Same Love” was first released by Macklemore in 2012, and it spent four weeks atop the Australian charts that year.

Openly gay singer Mary Lambert, whose vocals also feature on the song, will perform with Macklemore at the Grand Final.

She told The Advocate about the furore: “Performing ‘Same Love’ in Australia is not about being political, it’s about being human.

“I know that many people view this song as a politicized gay anthem, but this is also very much a love song.”

The NRL Grand Final will be screened on Channel Nine today from 5:30pm Queensland time.