Macklemore Announces Australian Tour For 2018

US rapper Macklemore has announced he’s heading back to Australia next year for a headline tour.

On Sunday, he defied conservative critics and performed pro-equality song “Same Love” at the NRL Grand Final to a warm response.

“Performing Same Love at the NRL Grand Final was one of the greatest honors of my career,” he tweeted afterward “Thank you @NRL for the opportunity & supporting equality.”

Now he’s announced he’ll return to play three concerts in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in February, touring his latest album GEMINI, which features tracks like “Glorious” featuring vocalist Skylar Grey and “Good Old Days” featuring Kesha.

Macklemore will perform at the Brisbane Riverstage on February 2, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on February 3 and Melbourne’s Festival Hall on February 6, with tickets on sale October 10.