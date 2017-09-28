Join Cairns Tropical Pride’s Rainbow Crossing Flash Mob This Sunday

The organisers of Cairns Tropical Pride have invited everyone to a “flash mob” photo opportunity at the city’s rainbow crossing this weekend.

The city became the first in regional Queensland to boast a rainbow-coloured pedestrian crossing when Cairns Regional council installed one on the Cairns Esplanade in 2016.

The crossing has returned this year and organisers are asking everyone to bring rainbow flags and lots of colour along on Sunday afternoon for a group photo at 3:45pm.

For more details, visit the Facebook page.

This year’s Cairns Tropical Pride festival will kick off with Out! After Elton, a dance party starting after Elton John’s Cazaly’s Stadium concert on Saturday night.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said he was pleased to “roll out the rainbow carpet and welcome” everyone to the festival.

“The rainbow crossing became a focal point for the city and we expect there to be plenty of selfies taken with it once again,” he said.

“We’re proud to support Cairns Tropical Pride and hope you enjoy this celebration of LGBT life and diversity in the most beautiful location in Australia.”

The festival’s signature Pride Fair Day event at the Tanks Art Centre on October 8 is set to be the largest ever gathering of LGBTI people and supporters in north Queensland.

A wedding expo, a drag competition, a pop-up dance party, community awards, a marriage equality forum and competition draws will all be held on the day.

For more information about Cairns Tropical Pride, visit the festival’s website or Facebook page.