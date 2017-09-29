Indonesia Set To Ban All Gay Characters From TV

Indonesia is set to pass a law that would ban the portrayal of LGBTI characters in television shows.

The Jakarta Post reported widespread support in the country’s House of Representatives for the new broadcasting bill, which includes a ban on any lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender “behaviour” on TV.

All shows, including advertisements and documentaries, would need to be screened by a censorship body to ensure compliance with the new rules.

The legislation would also prevent media reporting on any LGBTI rights issues.

“We can’t allow LGBT behaviour on TV. It is against our culture,” Supiadin Aries Saputra from the NasDem Party said, according to the Post.

“We have to ban it early before it becomes a lifestyle. It’s dangerous and can ruin the morality of the younger generation.”

Homosexuality is legal in Indonesia, with the exception of the semi-autonomous Aceh province.

In May, two men were arrested by police for being gay and were publicly caned in front of thousands of spectators under Aceh’s Islamic laws.