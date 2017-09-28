Here’s Some Of The Best Spots To Watch Riverfire In Brisbane

An estimated half a million people are expected to converge on the Brisbane CBD, South Brisbane, Kangaroo Point and Fortitude Valley on Saturday night to watch Riverfire light up the city skyline.

Riverfire is one of the country’s largest annual fireworks displays and marks the end of the 22-day Brisbane Festival.

To mark the event’s 20th anniversary, this year’s display will be choreographed to a specially mixed 20-minute playlist of music from 1998 to today.

More than five tonnes of fireworks will be set up over 18 launch sites including river barges, the Story and Goodwill bridges, and the rooftops of some city buildings. If you’re watching the show, make sure you’ve got a good view of the river by 7:00pm.

Spectators will also be wowed by aerial aerobatics from the Australian Defence Force from 3:30pm, right up until the start of the fireworks later in the evening.

Organisers say the best vantage points to watch Riverfire are:

Southbank

The Victoria Bridge

The Kangaroo Point Cliffs

Captain Burke Park

Wilson’s Lookout

City Riverwalk

But be quick, because the usual spots fill up quickly. For people with limited mobility, access is available at South Bank, Eagle Street Pier, Riverside Centre and Captain Burke Park.

If you’re outside the CBD on Saturday night, organisers suggest trying a number of lower-key vantage points that punters have discovered:

Collins Road, Ferny Hills

Corner of Dornoch Terrace and Hampstead Road, Highgate Hill Park

Stuartholme Road, Bardon

Camelia Avenue, Everton Hills

Bartley’s Lookout, Ascot

Forbes Street, Hawthorne

Camp Hill Bowls Club, Ferguson Road

Trammies Corner, Paddington

Rode Road, Wavell Heights

Bilsen Road, Wavell Heights

Plucks Road, Arana Hills

Caratel Street, Stafford Heights

Mount Gravatt Lookout

Mount Coot-tha Lookout

Information about road closures is available from the Brisbane Festival website.

Public transport information for Saturday night, including details about special free trips, is available from the Translink website.