They Got Engaged At Adele’s Concert, Now They Want To Marry

A gay couple whose onstage marriage proposal at Adele’s Melbourne concert went viral earlier this year have urged Australia to vote “yes” in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

In a new video from Australian Marriage Equality, Chris and Wade explain they met 10 years ago and own a cafe in an inner Melbourne suburb.

Chris explained: “I’m obssessed with Adele, so I was always going to go to the concert. Wade got me tickets, right in the front row, for my 40th birthday party.

“And then Adele just brought me up on stage, which was really strange. Then this one got down on one kneee and popped the question.

“I didn’t know what to be more freaked out about, was it meeting Adele or was it the engagement?”

Wade added: “We felt joyous and we could feel the joy in the room and I think we could feel the change.

“You’ve seen Chris cry when I proposed to him on stage. If everyone ticks yes and gets this done, you’ll see me cry as well.”

Watch the video below: