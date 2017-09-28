Frances Abbott Tells Macklemore To ‘Go Harder’ At NRL Grand Final

Frances Abbott has supported US rapper Macklemore amid calls to ban him from performing his 2012 pro-equality song ‘Same Love’ at the NRL Grand Final this weekend.

The controversy began when a petition was launched demanding the NRL take a neutral stance on same-sex marriage and the song not be played.

Frances’ dad Tony Abbott agreed, tweeting: “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

On Thursday afternoon she wrote on her Instagram: “I still remember the first time I heard [‘Same Love’].

“I was sitting in my car, about to get out to go to work… but stopped and sat and listened.”

“That same day I went and bought the album and kept it in my car and listened to it over and over and over again.

“I can’t think of a better song for all the hundreds of thousands of people to listen to on Saturday. This is what we need right now. Go harder @macklemore.”

US rapper Macklemore responded to the criticism by saying he was going to “go harder” and “love” during his performance, despite “getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia.”

All the attention has sent “Same Love”, which also features vocals from queer singer Mary Lambert, to the No. 1 spot on the Australian iTunes chart.

The NRL has confirmed the rapper’s performance at the Grand Final will go ahead. The game will be screened on Channel Nine from 6.30pm on Sunday, October 1.

Earlier this week, Frances endorsed the “yes” campaign in the same-sex marriage postal survey in a video released by The Equality Campaign.