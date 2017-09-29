Elton John Backs North Queensland Cowboys At Cairns Concert

Sir Elton John has worn a North Queensland Cowboys scarf at his Cairns concert, ahead of the NRL Grand Final tonight.

The British music legend put it around his neck and then on top of his piano before his encore performance of 1973 ballad “Candle In The Wind” at the Cazaly’s Stadium gig on Saturday night.

“I never thought I’d say this, but good evening Cairns,” Elton told the crowd.

“We are so excited to be up here in this beautiful part of Australia. We are very stoked to play for you all tonight.”

It was Elton John’s last Australian concert on his Once In A Lifetime tour that skipped Australian capital cities in favour of regional shows in Mackay and Cairns, as well as Woollongong and Hobart.

Today’s NRL Grand Final clash between the North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm is at ANZ Stadium in Sydney from 5:30pm Queensland time.

ROCKET MAN: Elton John shows colours at Cairns concert last night ahead of tonight's #NRLGF #NQTougherTogether #NRLStormCowboys

PIC: pic.twitter.com/haJugeEPgL — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) October 1, 2017

How good was Elton👊#cairns #eltonjohn #fabulous #crocodilerock A post shared by Amanda Bradley (@alouisebradley50) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT