Why Hugh Jackman Is Voting ‘Yes’ For Marriage Equality
Actor Hugh Jackman has share a passionate message of support for same-sex marriage on Twitter. “We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law that’s why Deb & I are voting YES,” the 48-year-old X-Men star wrote. Hugh’s wife Deborah Lee-Furness, who he’s been married to for 21 years, also retweeted the …
Tony Abbott’s Daughter Frances Films ‘Yes’ Campaign Ad
Tony Abbott’s daughter Frances Abbott has officially endorsed the “Yes” campaign for marriage equality in a new video. In the video released on Tuesday, the 26-year-old speaks about how much she would like to be a part of her aunty Chris’s wedding – Liberal Councillor Christine Forster – and how her opinion on the issue …
Dustin Martin Won The Brownlow But These Girls Stole The Show
And the winner is? Well, winners, actually. AFLW stars Moana Hope and Erin Phillips were all dressed up as they stepped out with their girlfriends for Monday night’s Brownlow Medal count. Moana and her model partner Isabella Carlstrom lovingly linked arms and posed for the cameras on the red carpet, Moana wearing a tailored tuxedo …
New Antibody ‘Attacks 99% Of HIV Strains’ In Exciting Breakthrough
Scientists have engineered an antibody that attacks 99% of known HIV strains and has successfully prevented the infection in primates. The U.S. National Institutes of Health and Paris-based pharmaceutical company Sanofi worked together on the antibody, which combines three powerful antibodies that had developed in a small number of patients after years of infection. Each …
PHOTOS: Thousands Gather For This Year’s Brisbane Pride March
Indigenous LGBTI leaders led this year’s Brisbane Pride Festival march, which saw Brunswick Street in Fortitude Valley filled with rainbows on Saturday. Some 10,000 LGBTI community members and supporters heard from Brisbane Pride organisers, local politicians and activists before the march embarked at midday, started by the roar of the Dykes on Bikes and the …
Alleged Tony Abbott Headbutt ‘Nothing To Do With Marriage Equality’
The 38-year-old man Tasmanian Police have charged with headbutting former prime minister Tony Abbott has said the incident had “nothing to do with marriage equality.” On radio station 3AW on Thursday, Abbott alleged he was walking from the office of a Tasmanian newspaper to his hotel in Hobart when a man wearing a “vote yes” …
Mental Health Groups Unite To Urge ‘Yes’ Vote To Reduce Youth Suicide
Five mental health groups have joined forces in the campaign for marriage equality, claiming up to 3000 youth suicide attempts a year could be prevented by a “yes” vote. Mental health service providers have reported the divisive same-sex marriage postal survey campaign has led to a spike in demand for their services. The five groups …
Tasmania Passes Laws To Expunge Historical Gay Sex Convictions
Gay and transgender Tasmanians with historical homosexual convictions will have them expunged after landmark legislation passed the state’s Upper House. On Wednesday the Legislative Council unanimously passed the government’s Expungement of Historical Offences Bill, first introduced in April. It would allow a person charged with a historical homosexual or cross-dressing offence to apply to have …