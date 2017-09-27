Vandalised Brisbane ‘Rainbow House’ Gets Donations To Pay For Repairs

Darwin Pride Festival’s Rainbow Crossing To Be Made Permanent

What To Do If You Haven’t Received Your Postal Survey Form

Brisbane Residents’ Houses And Rainbow Flags Defaced With Swastikas

PHOTOS: Hundreds Rally In Darwin For First Pride March In 10 Years

Actor Hugh Jackman has share a passionate message of support for same-sex marriage on Twitter. “We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law that’s why Deb & I are voting YES,” the 48-year-old X-Men star wrote. Hugh’s wife Deborah Lee-Furness, who he’s been married to for 21 years, also retweeted the …

News

Tony Abbott’s daughter Frances Abbott has officially endorsed the “Yes” campaign for marriage equality in a new video. In the video released on Tuesday, the 26-year-old speaks about how much she would like to be a part of her aunty Chris’s wedding – Liberal Councillor Christine Forster – and how her opinion on the issue …

News

And the winner is? Well, winners, actually. AFLW stars Moana Hope and Erin Phillips were all dressed up as they stepped out with their girlfriends for Monday night’s Brownlow Medal count. Moana and her model partner Isabella Carlstrom lovingly linked arms and posed for the cameras on the red carpet, Moana wearing a tailored tuxedo …

World News

Scientists have engineered an antibody that attacks 99% of known HIV strains and has successfully prevented the infection in primates. The U.S. National Institutes of Health and Paris-based pharmaceutical company Sanofi worked together on the antibody, which combines three powerful antibodies that had developed in a small number of patients after years of infection. Each …

Local News

Indigenous LGBTI leaders led this year’s Brisbane Pride Festival march, which saw Brunswick Street in Fortitude Valley filled with rainbows on Saturday. Some 10,000 LGBTI community members and supporters heard from Brisbane Pride organisers, local politicians and activists before the march embarked at midday, started by the roar of the Dykes on Bikes and the …

National News

The 38-year-old man Tasmanian Police have charged with headbutting former prime minister Tony Abbott has said the incident had “nothing to do with marriage equality.” On radio station 3AW on Thursday, Abbott alleged he was walking from the office of a Tasmanian newspaper to his hotel in Hobart when a man wearing a “vote yes” …

National News

Five mental health groups have joined forces in the campaign for marriage equality, claiming up to 3000 youth suicide attempts a year could be prevented by a “yes” vote. Mental health service providers have reported the divisive same-sex marriage postal survey campaign has led to a spike in demand for their services. The five groups …

National News

Gay and transgender Tasmanians with historical homosexual convictions will have them expunged after landmark legislation passed the state’s Upper House. On Wednesday the Legislative Council unanimously passed the government’s Expungement of Historical Offences Bill, first introduced in April. It would allow a person charged with a historical homosexual or cross-dressing offence to apply to have …

Entertainment

A group of lucky Queensland musical theatre students will be mentored by acclaimed Broadway performer Liz Callaway before she takes to the stage in Brisbane for the very first time. Liz made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” in 1981, and has since performed in shows like “Cats” and the original …

Entertainment

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin won’t be shying away from her recent run-in with US President Donald Trump during her upcoming Australian tour. The US comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has a reputation for skewering celebrities and in May, a photo of her holding up a model of Mr Trump’s bloodied, severed head caused an international …

Entertainment

A professional body painter has used his incredible skills to turn two bodybuilders into living Tom of Finland leather hunks. Michael Mejia posted the results of his art project with gym junkies Anthony McDonough and Christopher Glebatsas to his Instagram, and the two men look like they’ve just stepped out of the artist’s scenes. For …

Entertainment

Every bit as irreverent and non-sensical as the fellow titles in the Lego cinematic universe – ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ – ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ is a ludicrous but still suitably funny outing that’s light on coherence and heavy on heart. Adopting a mentality that pokes fun at both kung-fu movies …

Entertainment

Music icon Sir Elton John has made a heartfelt call for Australia to vote for marriage equality as he prepares for two concerts in north Queensland. The star posted a photo of his 2014 wedding to husband David Furnish to his social media accounts and wrote that Australia should embrace the reform as an “expression …

Entertainment

Entertainment

Hunky ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Orlando Bloom has celebrated #WorkoutWednesday by letting us in on his goals for his “hammies and butt” in a new workout video on Instagram. Orlando is at the tail-end of a dead-lift session in the Instagram video he posted when his trainer grabs a handful of Bloom’s booty mid-workout. …

